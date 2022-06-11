Look: Offseason Photo of Jalen Hurts Is Going Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has a new look heading into his third NFL season.

The former second-round pick has put on some serious muscle mass ahead of his 2022 campaign.

A photo comparing Hurts' before the 2021 season with this year's OTAs is going viral on Twitter.

Check out the comparison here:

After serving as a backup option for the majority of his rookie season in 2020, Hurts took over as the Eagles' full-time starter this past season. Through 15 starts, the former Alabama standout notched an 8-7 record behind 3,144 yards 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions through the air. He also logged 784 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

If Hurts continues this upward trajectory, he should be in for an improved season in 2022.

In addition to rising second-year sensation DeVonta Smith, the Eagles added former Tennessee Titan A.J. Brown to Hurts' arsenal this offseason.

Hurts and the Eagles will kickoff their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions.