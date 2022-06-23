Look: Offseason Photo Of Zion Williamson Is Going Viral

Getty Images.

When healthy, Zion Williamson is one of the most physically-imposing players in the NBA.

Heading into his fourth professional season after missing the entire 2021-22 campaign with a foot injury, the former No. 1 overall pick is looking ready to continue that reputation.

An offseason photo of Zion is going viral on social media.

The New Orleans Pelicans star is looking lean and powerful ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Though he was originally expected to return at some point during the 2021-22 season, Zion was never able to take the court as he went through an extended rehab process on his right foot.

While the 21-year-old forward was spotted throwing down some nasty dunks during his team's postseason run, he and the Pelicans decided to postpone his return until the start of this coming season.

With some extra time to rest and recover, Zion could return at full strength in 2022-23. Before sitting out this past season, he logged 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game en route to his first All-Star selection.

Zion and the Pelicans are expected to come to an agreement on a max contract deal sometime in the near future.