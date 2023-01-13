Look: Ohio State Coach Not Happy With Team's Performance Tonight

EAST LANSING, MI - FEBRUARY 17: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts as his team plays the Michigan State Spartans in the first half at Breslin Center on February 17, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

It wasn't a good performance for the Ohio State men's basketball team on Thursday night.

The Buckeyes only scored 67 points in a three-point loss to the now 7-8 Minnesota Golden Gophers. It was Minnesota's first win in Big Ten play this season after losing its previous four.

After the loss, Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann said it was their worst offensive game of the year to date.

"This was our poorest offensive game of the year," Holtmann said.

That would be putting it lightly since the Buckeyes shot less than 38% from the floor during the game. They also had nine turnovers that contributed to the loss.

The Buckeyes have now lost three in a row after dropping games to Maryland and Purdue before this one. They'll look to get back on track against Rutgers on Sunday.

Tip-off will be at 2:15 p.m. ET.