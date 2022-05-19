Look: Ohio State Coach Reacts To The Nick Saban Drama

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 11: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers with a score of 45 to 40. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Alabama coach Nick Saban alleged that Texas A&M "bought every player" from its top-rated recruiting class.

Jimbo Fisher wasted no time firing back at the Alabama head coach. Fisher denied the allegations and called Saban a "narcissist" and used the word "despicable" multiple times.

The college football world couldn't get enough of the back-and-forth between the two coaches. That includes coaches from other college football programs.

Brian Hartline, a wide receivers coach at Ohio State, responded to the madness with a meme. Depicting a series of Spider-Man characters pointing the finger at each other, Hartline is alluding to Alabama also paying players to attend the school.

Texas A&M's athletic director, Ross Bjork, suggested that Saban violated SEC bylaws with his comments about Fisher.

“I don’t know why Nick Saban would say what he said except he’s threatened,” Bjork told Sports Illustrated. “There is a saying … an emperor who loses their dynasty lashes out. He seems to be making excuses.

“This is personal. Coach Fisher views this as a personal attack on his integrity and on Texas A&M’s integrity,” Bjork continued. “To have personal attacks, to say that the only reason A&M is [recruiting well] is NIL money is wrong.”

This is just the beginning of this saga.