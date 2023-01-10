Look: Ohio State Coach's Reaction To Title Game Goes Viral

STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 29:Passing game coordinator Brian Hartline of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Everyone knows how bad Monday night's National Championship Game was, including Ohio State wide receiver coach Brian Hartline.

Hartline posted a GIF on Twitter of him pretending to drink bleach because he knows the Buckeyes were inches away from taking down the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. He likely feels they should've beaten them and gotten the chance to play the TCU Horned Frogs.

Instead, Georgia survived after Noah Ruggles missed the game-winning kick and got the chance to blow TCU out on Monday night, 65-7.

The game was over by halftime when Georgia was up 38-7.

Georgia ended up finishing the season with a perfect 15-0 record, but there's definitely still a big "What if?" factor for Ohio State had Ruggles been able to make that kick.

The good thing is that the Buckeyes will have the chance to avenge that loss next season since they'll be a contender for another championship.