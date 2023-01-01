Look: Ohio State Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Message

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Noah Ruggles #95 of the Ohio State Buckeyes lines up to attempt a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

One Ohio State Buckeyes football is taking his team's loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl way too hard and has been getting crushed for his actions afterwards.

Early this morning, a Buckeyes fan took to Twitter and declared how much he hates Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles for missing what would have been the game-winning 50-yard field goal. He even posted a screenshot of Twitter DMs he sent to Ruggles, telling the kicker how much he hates him.

As you might imagine, the post is getting ratio'd pretty hard right now. Just about everyone is admonishing the fan for sending such a despicable message to a college kicker.

Warning: The language is graphic.

"This is the problem with some of Buckeye Nation, you really think you have the right to send these kinds of messages to players , fans like this need to get the f- off our wagon," one user replied.

"This isn’t a flex. You just showed your ass to all of Twitter, infant," another user wrote.

"Is this guy the worst ohio st fan EVER? He most def gets my vote," wrote a third.

Noah Ruggles himself probably has enough self-esteem to avoid letting messages like that one get him down. But it's still pretty nasty.

Nobody deserves that kind of treatment or that level of blame for the results of a college football game.