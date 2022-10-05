Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo

MADISON, WI - OCTOBER 19: Fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes cheer on Brutus Buckeye during the Big Ten Conference football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 19, 2002 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Buckeyes won 19-14. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football.

So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image.

This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design with Ohio State's colors.

Take a look at the picture here:

Ohio State fans are understandably upset by this cursed image.

"I just threw up in my mouth a lot," one fan wrote.

"This is DISGUSTING," another said.

"Uhm I think the f--k not," another said.

The No. 3 Buckeyes are heading to East Lansing to take on another rival program, Michigan State, this weekend.

Both Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan are undefeated so far through the 2022 season. If this trend continues, the rivalry matchup between the Buckeyes and Wolverines on the last day of the regular season could have some massive postseason implications.