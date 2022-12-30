Look: Ohio State Fans Furious With ESPN Analyst's Prediction
In just over 24 hours, No. 1 Georgia will face off against No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl with hopes of a national title berth on the line.
The Bulldogs are currently listed as a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes. However, one ESPN analyst doesn't think that's a large enough point spread.
ESPN college football analyst Peter Burns thinks the Bulldogs will rout the Buckeyes this weekend. Burns is predicting a 22-point blowout in this College Football Playoff matchup.
"Georgia 42 Ohio State 20. Why are people overthinking this?" he wrote on Twitter.
Well, Ohio State fan had a few words for Burns after his prediction.
"Saving this post so that I can roast him later on," one fan said.
"works for SEC network, figured," added another.
"Because the top 2 defenses (by far) UGA played held them to 16 and 26pts. Ohio St has better defense than those 2 and a much better offense. This game will be extremely close. Fool to think otherwise," said a third.
