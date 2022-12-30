Look: Ohio State Fans Furious With ESPN Analyst's Prediction

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes starting quarterback C.J. Stroud (l) and Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback Stetson Bennett (r) shake hands before the Battle for Bowl Week dinner between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and The Ohio State Buckeyes at the College Football Hall of Fame on December 26, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In just over 24 hours, No. 1 Georgia will face off against No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl with hopes of a national title berth on the line.

The Bulldogs are currently listed as a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes. However, one ESPN analyst doesn't think that's a large enough point spread.

ESPN college football analyst Peter Burns thinks the Bulldogs will rout the Buckeyes this weekend. Burns is predicting a 22-point blowout in this College Football Playoff matchup.

"Georgia 42 Ohio State 20. Why are people overthinking this?" he wrote on Twitter.

Well, Ohio State fan had a few words for Burns after his prediction.

"Saving this post so that I can roast him later on," one fan said.

"works for SEC network, figured," added another.

"Because the top 2 defenses (by far) UGA played held them to 16 and 26pts. Ohio St has better defense than those 2 and a much better offense. This game will be extremely close. Fool to think otherwise," said a third.

What's your score prediction for the game?