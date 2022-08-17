Look: Ohio State Fans React To Kirk Herbstreit Son News

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Herbstreit family has a long legacy of success within the Ohio State football program.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was time for the latest Herbstreit to officially become part of the team. Tight end Zak Herbstreit, the son of former Ohio State quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, had his black stripe removed today.

"Walk-on tight end Zak Herbstreit has his black stripe removed to “officially” become a Buckeye," Ohio State reporter Dan Hope said.

Zak is the grandson of former running back/defensive back Jim Herbstreit, who was named captain 1960. Kirk Herbstreit was also named captain - 32 years later.

Zak first joined the team ahead of the 2021 season, but didn't appear in a game for the Buckeyes. Despite his inactivity last season, director of player development C.J. Barnett had only positive things to say about him.

“He works every day to get us better and he’s getting better himself,” Barnett said. “He's got Buckeye blood running through his veins.”

Congratulations to Zak!