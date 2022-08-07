Look: Ohio State Fans Trolled At Pro Football Hall Of Fame

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 3: The exterior of the Pro Football Hall of Fame prior to the NFL Class of 2013 Enshrinement Ceremony at Fawcett Stadium on Aug. 3, 2013 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Rich Eisen is among the most famous Michigan alums in the sports media world. And during his annual visit to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Eisen made sure not to let Ohio State fans forget about last season's blowout loss in The Game.

During Friday night's gold jacket dinner, Eisen made mention of Michigan's 42-27 win. Saying in his opening speech:

Please silence all mobile devices. Also, for your safety, I’m being asked to tell you for the safety of all those in attendance, please take a moment to locate the nearest exit in case of an emergency. And if you need help locating that nearest exit, just think of yourself as a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the middle of the 4th quarter last November in Michigan Stadium. That’s the way you look for an exit.

Eisen went on to say that he was greeted at his Canton hotel with a whispered, "go blue," but Rich wasn't having it.

“I told him, ‘say it with your chest.’ You can say it 42 times – like we did against Ohio State last November. … Hassan Haskins just scored again.”

UM's November win over Ohio State was the Wolverines first in a decade. The two sides meet again come November 26 in Columbus.