Look: Ohio State Football Changes Practice Helmets For Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Preparations are underway for "The Game" on Saturday between Ohio State and Michigan.

Both teams are runaway freight trains that are poised to collide with so much on the line. The winner of this contest will clinch a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

In the Buckeyes' case, they'll be looking for revenge after they lost to the Wolverines with everything on the line last season.

They're doing something different this time around in practice. The equipment staff added navy blue and yellow tape to make the helmets look like the Wolverines ones.

Here's a look:

This will surely make practice sessions even more spirited as the Buckeyes try and finish the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record.

This year's game will take place in Columbus at the Horseshoe. Kickoff will be at Noon ET and it'll be televised by FOX.