Look: Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Wednesday

Ohio State's football program just got a massive commitment for its 2023 recruiting class.

Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, four-star offensive lineman Austin Siereveld committed to Ohio State over Alabama and Notre Dame.

In Fawcett's story, Siereveld told him that Ohio State had everything he could ever want when choosing a school.

“It was everything they had to offer,” Siereveld said. “The coaching staff and what they can do for me on and off the field. The academics and fellow offensive linemen. Location, to being a kid from Ohio playing for Ohio State it is every kid’s dream to do that from Ohio.”

Siereveld is the seventh-ranked player in his home state (Ohio) and the No. 20 offensive lineman recruit in the country, per 247Sports Composite. He's also the No. 351 overall recruit, regardless of position.

The rich continue to get richer as Ohio State currently has the sixth-best 2023 recruiting class.