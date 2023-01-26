Look: Ohio State Football Offers Notable In-State Recruit

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State extended an offer to an in-state running back on Thursday.

Marquise Davis, who is from Cleveland, tweeted that he received an offer from the school after he had a talk with assistant head coach and running backs coach Tony Alford.

Davis is a prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and has yet to be ranked by any of the major recruiting websites (247Sports, Rivals, On3).

Despite that, he's still received offers from major programs, including Penn State, Michigan State, Kentucky, and now Ohio State. OSU will have a great shot at landing him since Cleveland is only two hours from Columbus.

He's currently a sophomore at Cleveland Heights High School so he'll have two more seasons to show what he can do before he commits to a program.