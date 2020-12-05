Look: Ohio State Football Sending Clear Message To Michigan

It’s officially *ichigan Week for the Ohio State football program. The Buckeyes hope it is, anyway.

Ohio State returned to the gridiron on Saturday following a two-week absence due to COVID-19. The Buckeyes played without 17 scholarship athletes on Saturday – and four coaches, including head coach Ryan Day – but they got the job done at Michigan State.

The Buckeyes shellacked the Spartans, 52-12, to improve to 5-0 on the season. Next up for Ohio State: Michigan.

While the game between Ohio State and Michigan is currently in doubt due to the Wolverines’ COVID-19 issues, the Buckeyes are sending a clear postgame message: we’re ready.

I can already hear it’s ti❌e for war playing — Logan Hittle (@_hittle20) December 5, 2020

Great win today, now it’s officially TUN WEEK!!!😤 #GoBucks — Tyreke Smith (@T_23_baller) December 5, 2020

#BeatTUN … 7 more days — Teradja Mitchell (@teeraaw__) December 5, 2020

This brotherhood is SPECIAL❗️

Beyond proud to be a part of it ❗️ Now, it’s TI❌E FOR WAR‼️ — Keenan Bailey (@CoachKee) December 5, 2020

Unfortunately for Ohio State, Michigan is reportedly pessimistic about its chances to play next week, per the Detroit News:

University of Michigan athletic officials are pessimistic about their ability to travel to Columbus in two Saturdays for their annual football game against Ohio State, three people with direct knowledge of the situation told the Free Press. The pessimism comes as officials conduct contact tracing and await testing results on players and staff. At least a dozen members of the football program tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, causing a shutdown of the program and this Saturday’s game against Maryland, sources said. The sources requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the outbreak.

Ohio State and Michigan will kick off at noon E.T. on FOX next Saturday if the game remains on.

The Buckeyes will enter the game as a big favorite if it happens.