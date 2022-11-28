Look: Ohio State Football Star Addresses 'Culture' Problem

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has been battling through a foot injury all season and decided to clap back after a Buckeyes fan questioned the program's culture.

Taking to Twitter, the OSU star said:

The culture here is just fine. You try and come practice/play with torn ligaments and a broken bone in your foot every week. My brothers know I been trying to do whatever it take to fight alongside of them every week. Carry on.

Henderson has been in and out of the lineup but has done his best to be out there for his team no matter the circumstance.

The sophomore tailback was a no-go for Ohio State's rivalry matchup with Michigan over the weekend and has only played in eight of the Buckeyes' 12 games this year.

Riding high off a sensational freshman campaign that saw him rush for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns, injuries have kept Henderson from making a similar impact in his second season.

The Hopewell, VA native has toted the rock 107 times for 571 yards and six scores in 2022; good for a very respectable 5.3 yards per carry.