Look: Ohio State Football Trolls Rutgers With Postgame Announcement

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ohio State poked fun at Rutgers following its massive win against the latter on Saturday.

After the game was over, Ohio State's Twitter account for football trolled Rutgers by announcing that punter Jesse Mirco is the Special Teams Player of the Game.

This comes after head coach Ryan Day called a fake punt, even though the Buckeyes were up 49-10. Mirco got the ball and easily got the first down before he was hit hard when he was out of bounds by Rutgers returner Aron Cruickshank.

That led to a lot of pushing and shoving between the two teams since the Scarlet Knights thought it was disrespectful to do with the game basically over.

Heck, even Day and Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano were jawing with each other following the play.

In the end, the Buckeyes got the last laugh and are now 5-0 on the season. They'll try and get to 6-0 when they take on the Michigan State Spartans next Saturday.