Look: Ohio State Has A Special Guest For Tonight's Notre Dame Game

Former Buckeyes star Justin Fields is in the house for Saturday's marquee matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Ohio State insider Dan Hope shared a photo of the now-Chicago Bears quarterback talking to longtime athletic director Gene Smith.

After transferring over from Georgia in 2019, Fields notched an outstanding two-year career with the Buckeyes. Following up a 3,273-yards, 41-touchdown season in 2019, the star QB logged 2,100 yards and 22 touchdowns in a COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign.

After throwing for 385 yards and six touchdowns in the Sugar Bowl, Fields was selected by the Bears with the 11th pick in the 2021 draft.

Despite only playing two seasons in Columbus, Fields ranks tenth all-time on the Buckeyes' passing yards list (5,373) and second on the passing touchdowns list (63).

Tonight's highly-anticipated, top-five game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET in Ohio Stadium.