Look: Ohio State Has Better National Title Odds Than TCU, USC

Ohio State is ranked No. 5 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings.

Fresh off a blowout home loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes will not play in the Big Ten Championship game this weekend. That being said, some people seem to think they have a chance to sneak their way back into the CFP field.

In fact, Ohio State has better odds to win it all than some of the team's currently in the top 4.

The Buckeyes have the third-best odds (+800) to win this year's National Championship — sitting ahead of both No. 3 TCU (+1200) and No. 4 USC (+1200).

The Horned Frogs will face off against No. 10 Kansas State in this weekend's Big 12 championship game. The Trojans will take on No. 12 Utah in the Pac-12 title game.

If either of these teams lose this weekend, Ohio State could very well make its way back into the CFP field.

Does Las Vegas know something we don't?