Look: Ohio State Has Message For Fans About Michigan Game

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: A general view of Ohio Stadium prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State and Michigan are set to play in one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports this weekend with a B1G East title on the line.

Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the Buckeyes shared a press release with fans, calling for Ohio State fans to "be the best fans in the land with our rivals from the north coming into Columbus and Ohio Stadium."

Per the release:

The college football world will be focused on Columbus, Ohio this week. Good sportsmanship, respect for others, being patient, acting responsibly and arriving early are the priorities for all fans all week as Ohio State supports and encourages its fans to be the 'best fans in the land.'

The message got some reaction on Twitter.

"Closest I’ve ever come to getting punched as a visiting fan was for the crime of saying that the Shoe 'looks like a real stadium, only smaller' so you’ll pardon me if I remain skeptical," one user replied.

"Sounds like they’re not worried about the post-game burning of police cruisers that’s also local custom."

"I think it's a great message to send," commented Trevor Woods. "The Game is why we love football. Make it fun!"

"This means nothing to that fan base," a Michigan fan said.

We'll see if Bucks fans heed the university's advice come high noon Saturday.