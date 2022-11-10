Look: Ohio State, Michigan Are In 1 Category By Themselves

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ohio State and Michigan have separated themselves as two of the best teams in the 2022 college football season.

In fact, these two Big Ten programs are the only teams in the nation that rank top-10 in both scoring offense and scoring defense.

The Buckeyes rank No. 1 in scoring offense with 45.8 points per game, and No. 7 in scoring defense with 15.8 points per game allowed. The Wolverines rank No. 3 in scoring offense with 42.2 points per game, and No. 2 in scoring defense with 12.8 points per game allowed.

The Ohio State offense, led by Heisman-contending quarterback C.J. Stroud, has maintained its No. 1 offensive position despite a 21-point performance in terrible weather conditions this past weekend. The defense furthered its much-improved season under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, holding Northwestern to just seven points.

Michigan built its resume on both sides of the ball this past weekend, taking down Rutgers in a 52-17 victory — marking the team's fourth 50-point game of the year.

These two powerhouse programs will face off in the final game of the regular season on November 26.