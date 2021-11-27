The Spun

Look: Ohio State, Michigan Players Taunt Each Other In Tunnel

Ohio State football standout offensive lineman Wyatt Davis.ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 30: Wyatt Davis #52 of the Ohio State Buckeyes battles with Jordan Glasgow #29 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter of the game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Ohio State vs. Michigan is one of the oldest and fiercest rivalries in college football history. And during today’s marquee matchup between the No. 2 Buckeyes and No. 6 Wolverines, that heated relationship was on full display.

During halftime, the two teams met in The Big House’s locker room hallway. Separated by referees and coaches, players from both teams chirped and gestured toward their Big Ten conference rivals.

Take a look at the incident here:

Taking this emotion out on to the field, the Wolverines came out swinging in the third quarter. On the first drive of the second half, Michigan marched its way down the field to score a touchdown and claim a 21-13 lead.

This rivalry matchup is always one of the biggest games of the year, but this season it holds even more importance than usual. The winner of today’s game will claim a Big Ten East Division title, a spot in the conference championship game and a chance to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

These two bitter rivals will continue to battle in what’s shaping up to be a closely-contested finish in Ann Arbor.

