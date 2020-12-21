Look: Ohio State Player Has Clear Message For Clemson

Ohio State got the College Football Playoff matchup it wanted.

The Buckeyes are the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff, taking on No. 2 seed Clemson in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

Ohio State lineman Dawand Jones sent a clear message on social media following the matchup news.

“The rematch that we’ve wanted,” he tweeted.

Jones, a sophomore offensive lineman, certainly isn’t alone in feeling that way.

Even Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney admitted that he considers Ohio State to be a rival program.

“If we’re playing Ohio State it’s a playoff, or it was a BCS bowl back in 2013 in the Orange Bowl … you know it’s a big, big postseason game when you play those guys,” Swinney told reporters on Sunday.

While Swinney clearly thinks highly of the Ohio State program, he doesn’t appear to think the Buckeyes are deserving of a College Football Playoff berth.

Swinney ranked Ohio State No. 11 in his final Coaches’ Poll ballot, which was released in full on Monday.

“I think the games matter. I think the mental and physical toll of a season, there’s nobody out there that would say somebody who’s played 11 games versus somebody who’s played six is better physically,” Swinney said on Sunday.

Ohio State and Clemson are set to meet in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.