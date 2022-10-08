Look: Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Puts Up Insane First Half Stats

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 17: Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

C.J. Stroud is continuing his push for the Heisman Trophy.

In the first half of Saturday's matchup against the Michigan State Spartans, the Ohio State quarterback put up 285 yards, four touchdowns and one interception on 15/18 passing.

In just the first two quarters of today's Big Ten matchup, Stroud has extended his total of games with at least four touchdowns to four. He had five touchdowns in games against Wisconsin and Toledo earlier this year.

Seeing Stroud light up the Michigan State defense has become a familiar sight. In last year's matchup against the Spartans, he set the single-season program record with six touchdowns — all of which came in the first half.

Stroud already has another passing touchdown in the second half, expanding his total to five.

The No. 3 Buckeyes currently hold a 42-13 lead over the Spartans.