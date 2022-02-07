Look: Ohio State Releases Fan Designs For New Stadium Turf

Ohio State is getting a new turf inside the Horseshoe and part of it is due to its fans.

Back in October, the school announced that the stadium turf would be getting replaced, but with a bit of a twist.

The Buckeyes received fan submissions on what that new turf should look like and they’re getting close to announcing the final product.

On Sunday, the school released an image on Twitter with a pretty sweet collage of some fan submissions. One lucky fan is going to have its day made when the school chooses a submission.

🔜🏟 coming soon: the 𝗻𝗲𝘄 Ohio Stadium field turf design — inspired by 𝗬𝗢𝗨 THE BEST FANS IN THE LAND!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/EzUODjuV9a — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) February 6, 2022

Perhaps this new turf will get Ohio State back to the Big Ten Championship Game/College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes lost to the Michigan Wolverines in late November which eliminated them from both games.

They’re set up well going into next year with all three of CJ Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba coming back. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are also expected to be big-time playmakers with Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave departing.

They’ll be in the national conversation again, plus have a great new turf design with whatever the school chooses.