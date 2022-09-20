Look: Ohio State Reveals Special Uniform For Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled some special uniforms for this weekend's matchup against Wisconsin.

The No. 3-ranked squad will be rocking all-black uniforms for their Week 4 contest at The Shoe.

"Blackout activated," the team wrote on Twitter.

Ohio State is 3-0 to start the 2022 season, notching wins over Notre Dame, Arkansas State and Toledo. This weekend's matchup marks the Buckeye's first Big 10 contest of the year.

Heisman frontrunner C.J. Stroud is off to an excellent start to the 2022 season, notching 941 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions through his first three games.

Wisconsin is 2-1 on the year after suffering a disappointing upset loss to Washington State in Week 2. The Badgers bounced back with a massive 66-7 win over New Mexico State this past weekend.

The Buckeyes are 17.5-point favorites in this Week 4 game.