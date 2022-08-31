Look: Ohio State Star Has Warning For College Football

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to make a statement on Saturday night.

Speaking to media members Wednesday, sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson said of OSU's Week 1 matchup vs. Notre Dame: "We are definitely gonna let the country know who we are."

Henderson is coming off an outstanding All-American freshman campaign.

Formerly the nation's top RB prospect, Henderson showed why with a 1,248-yard, 15-touchdown season in his first year in Ohio State's backfield.

If Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame want to keep it a game, their best option may have to be trying to take away Henderson. Because when Ohio State is throwing the ball all over the field and Henderson is going crazy... it turns into a long night for the opposing D.

Obviously, easier said than done though.