Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short.

"We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers said during his media availability on Wednesday.

The Buckeyes have the odds stacked against them in this year's College Football Playoff matchup.

While this game will technically take place at a neutral site, the Peach Bowl matchup is a quasi home game for the No. 1 Bulldogs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium should be packed with home-state Georgia fans when the two teams face off on New Year's Eve.

With that in mind, the Bulldogs are nearly a full touchdown favorite over the Buckeyes in Saturday night's contest.

Chambers and the rest of his Ohio State teammates will look to enjoy the rest of their time in Atlanta before this all-important College Football Playoff matchup.