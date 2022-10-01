Look: Ohio State Suffered Another Tough Injury Loss Today

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State's already banged up defensive backfield took another tough injury blow on Saturday.

With Cam Brown, Jordan Hancock and Cameron Martinez all already out vs. Rutgers, now it appears the Buckeyes are down Tanner McCalister who was helped off the field only to return to the sideline without his helmet.

Per OSU beat writer Dan Hope: "Tanner McCalister remains out of the game for Ohio State. He’s on the sideline with his teammates, but does not currently have his helmet with him. Ronnie Hickman said earlier this week that McCalister was dealing with a groin injury."

Sounds like it could be a re-aggravation for McCalister who was already dealing with something coming into the action.

Either way, his absence makes an already thin Ohio State secondary even more susceptible.

Hopefully, whatever he's dealing with isn't too serious.