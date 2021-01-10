Look: Ohio State University Babies Are Ready For Alabama

We’re a little more than 24 hours away from kickoff at the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Alabama, the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff, is set to take on No. 3 seed Ohio State at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The Crimson Tide and the Buckeyes will kick off shortly after 8 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a decisive win over Notre Dame in the “Rose Bowl” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Buckeyes, meanwhile, are coming off a blowout win over No. 2 Clemson at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Alabama enters Monday night’s national title game as a touchdown favorite, but Ohio State could be primed for another upset win.

The Buckeyes’ young fans are certainly ready for the contest. Ohio State University shared a photo of the babies being born at the school’s hospital. The Buckeye babies are being outfitted in “BEAT ALABAMA! 2021” blankets.

Our newest members of #BuckeyeNation are suiting up to cheer on @OhioStateFB in the @CFBPlayoff! All #BuckeyeBabies born at #OSUWexMed through Monday (1/11) will receive a special #BeatBama sleep swaddle. #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/rCvHjCxL4M — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center 😷 (@OSUWexMed) January 8, 2021

That’s pretty awesome.

Alabama and Ohio State are scheduled to kick off shortly after 8 p.m. E.T. on Monday evening. The game will be televised on ESPN.