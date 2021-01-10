The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Ohio State University Babies Are Ready For Alabama

Ohio State Cheerleaders performing during the national championship.ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 12: Ohio State Buckeyes cheerleaders perform during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium on January 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

We’re a little more than 24 hours away from kickoff at the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Alabama, the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff, is set to take on No. 3 seed Ohio State at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The Crimson Tide and the Buckeyes will kick off shortly after 8 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a decisive win over Notre Dame in the “Rose Bowl” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Buckeyes, meanwhile, are coming off a blowout win over No. 2 Clemson at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Alabama enters Monday night’s national title game as a touchdown favorite, but Ohio State could be primed for another upset win.

The Buckeyes’ young fans are certainly ready for the contest. Ohio State University shared a photo of the babies being born at the school’s hospital. The Buckeye babies are being outfitted in “BEAT ALABAMA! 2021” blankets.

That’s pretty awesome.

Alabama and Ohio State are scheduled to kick off shortly after 8 p.m. E.T. on Monday evening. The game will be televised on ESPN.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.