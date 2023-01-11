Look: Ohio State's Quarterback Competition Already Heating Up

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Kyle McCord #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs onto the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

The 2022 college football season for the Ohio State Buckeyes is officially in the rearview.

After suffering a loss in the last game of the regular season, the Buckeyes still managed to make the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, Ohio State fell just short against the eventual champion Georgia Bulldogs.

With the 2022 season behind them, two Buckeyes players are looking forward to next season. Quarterbacks Kevin Brown and Kyle McCord know they'll be fighting for the starting job after C.J. Stroud announces his plans to leave for the NFL.

They're ready.

Both have posted on their respective Instagram accounts with an eye toward the 2023 season and the keys to the Ohio State offense.

McCord was the only other quarterback not named C.J. Stroud to throw a pass for the Buckeyes this season. He completed 16-of-20 passing for 190 yards and a touchdown.

Now he'll face off against Brown for the starting role.