Look: O.J. Simpson Broke His Silence On Longtime Rumor

For years, former NFL star O.J. Simpson has been linked to Kris Jenner. Some people even wondered if he's Khloe Kardashian's biological father.

During an appearance on the "Full Send" podcast, Simpson set the record straight about his rumored affair with Jenner.

"The rumor ain't true," Simpson said, via Parade. "It's not even anywhere close to being true."

Simpson wasn't done addressing this rumor.

"People have their types, right? I always thought Kris was a cute girl," he added. "She was really nice. But I was dating supermodels."

Here's the podcast interview featuring Simpson:

Khloe Kardashian's biological father, Robert, was part of Simpson's legal team for Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's murder trial.

Back in 2017, Khloe actually responded to someone asking about this rumor online. She commented, "People are a--holes but I don't care lol. I focus on the good."

It seems like we can officially move on from this rumor.