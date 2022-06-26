Look: Oklahoma Baseball Fan Goes Viral At College World Series
Not even Mr. OU could save the Oklahoma Sooners in Game 1 of the Men's College World Series Final.
Oklahoma finds itself down 10-3 to Ole Miss in the bottom of the ninth, but one Sooners fan stole the show with his getup.
The picture of the fan quickly made its rounds on social media.
"That's Kyler," one user replied.
"Always is," commented another.
"Need someone to make me a UF version of this immediately," another user tweeted. "Hit the DMs."
"Brought a little bit of that Sooner Magic cause we need it in Game 1 in Omaha!" said another Oklahoma fan. "Hope Mr. OU comes back tomorrow so we can turn things around!"
"Legend," replied another.
Dedication.