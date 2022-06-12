Look: Oklahoma Closer Trolled Virginia Tech After Clinching Win

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Oklahoma closer Trevin Michael threw some shade at Virginia Tech after he threw the final pitch on Sunday.

After he got the final out, he mimicked Virginia Tech's closer Kiernan Higgins' save celebration by giving a two-finger goodbye to the rest of the team.

The Sooners dominated the Hokies in Game 3 of their Super Regional, 11-2 to advance to the College World Series for the first time since 2010.

They held one of the best offensive teams in the country to just two runs and two hits in this winner-take-all game.

Michael made two appearances during the three-game series and retired all nine batters he faced. He's one of the best closers in the country and there's no doubt he'll be in the MLB Draft when his collegiate career is over.

Oklahoma will now take on Texas A&M in the College World Series as the field of teams is about to be down to eight.