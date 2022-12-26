Look: Oklahoma Fans Furious With Lincoln Riley's Picture

Los Angeles, CA - November 29: USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley speaks during a news conference to announce him as USC's new football coach at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, Nov 29, 2021. Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Oklahoma fans have had no issue being upset with Lincoln Riley since leaving Norman for sunny Los Angeles, but now it looks like there's guilt by association for a former Sooners Heisman winner.

Per Message Board Geniuses, Oklahoma fans were very mad that Baker Mayfield took a picture with Lincoln Riley and his family after Sunday's win on Christmas Day.

Sooners fans reactions quickly began to go viral on Monday.

"Easily the weirdest fanbase I’ve seen in my life son," one user replied.

"What a bunch of cry babies," another fan laughed.

"Dweeb fanbase."

"Oklahoma fans are committed to the bit," a Trojans account said.

"He said he’s OUr quarterback I’m crying."

"These people are f---ing weirdos lol."

"I see Oklahoma fans are still mad," another tweeted.

"There are some LOSERS on this app huh," commented Mike McDaniel.

Rent-free.