Look: Oklahoma Football Reacts To Big 12 Preseason Rankings

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 19: Oklahoma Sooners helmets before the game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane September 19, 2015 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Tulsa 52-38.(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference revealed the preseason football poll for its 10 teams.

The Oklahoma Sooners football program was named the No. 2 team ahead of the 2022 season with 354 total points and 12 first-place votes. They trail only the Baylor Bears with 365 points and 17 first-place votes.

While second place is nothing to sneeze at, the Sooners are used to being the top dogs in the Big 12.

The Oklahoma Football Twitter account shared a message in response to this preseason poll.

"Noted," the account wrote as the caption to a graphic that reads "Dirty Hard Work Done In The Dark."

Oklahoma has absolutely dominated the Big 12 conference over the past couple decades. The Sooners have 14 Conference Championship victories — Baylor hold the next highest total with three.

That being said, Oklahoma suffered a down year in 2021. With late-season losses to both Baylor and Oklahoma State, the Sooners failed to even make it to the Conference Championship game. Baylor ultimately claimed victory over Oklahoma State in the title game.

Earlier this offseason, Oklahoma lost its head coach Lincoln Riley and star quarterback Caleb Williams — both to the USC Trojans program. They also lost several more transfers, but are bringing in a top-10 2022 recruiting class.

