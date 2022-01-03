Look: Oklahoma Football Reacts To Caleb Williams News

Oklahoma’s football program has released a statement in the wake of Caleb Williams’ decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

On Monday afternoon, the five-star quarterback announced that he will be entering the portal so he can speak with other schools.

“I think we all come to college to find our own path and prepare for the future. I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward. According to NCAA rules, as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal. Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process,” Williams wrote.

“I’m going to take a few days off to decompress and relax with my family, but thank you again everyone for all the love and support!”

Williams, who took over as starting quarterback when Spencer Rattler was benched, will likely have several intriguing transfer options, including USC, where Lincoln Riley landed.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, released the following statement.

Statement from Joe Castiglione and Brent Venables on today’s announcement by Caleb Williams: pic.twitter.com/qGHlDqIDp2 — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 3, 2022

The Sooners are essentially recruiting Williams to stick with the program, which isn’t surprising, considering how impactful he is.

Oklahoma and new head coach Brent Venables will hope to reel Williams back, while the rest of the country will put on their best recruiting pitches.

It’s going to be an interesting offseason in Norman.