Look: Oklahoma's Latest QB Commit Is Going Viral

The Oklahoma Sooners just landed an unranked junior college transfer in the 2022 class.

While this new quarterback addition is unlikely to find his way into the rotation this coming season, his commitment decision has still garnered the attention of fans around the college football world.

The quarterback's name? General Booty.

Booty took to Twitter with a video announcement for his commitment. The young QB rocked a gold cowboy hat in the clip.

General Booty is the third generation of Booty quarterbacks in college football. His grandfather, Johnny Booty, was a top quarterback recruit who played for both Arkansas and Mississippi State. His uncle, John David Booty, won two Rose Bowls as the starting quarterback for USC from 2003-07.

General's father, Abram Booty, played wide receiver at LSU and served a short stint in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns.

After finishing his high school career in Allen, Texas, Booty went on to play for Tyler Junior College in 2021. Former Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray also graduated from Allen High School.

Former UCF star Dillon Gabriel is slated to start the season as the Sooners' starting quarterback in 2022.