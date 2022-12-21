Look: Old Arch Manning Video Going Viral On Signing Day

An old clip of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning is going viral on National Signing Day.

The decade-old video shows Arch rocking a burnt-orange Texas Longhorns T-shirt.

"I want to go to Texas," he said.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Manning, one of the most highly-touted recruits in recent memory, has been committed to join Steve Sarkisian's Longhorn program since June of this year. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class made things official when his signed his letter of intent earlier this morning.

Texas was one of many options for Manning. The nephew of Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli was recruited by nearly every top program in the nation. He took official visits with a few other prospective programs, including Alabama and Georgia.

While the Isidore Newman superstar had his pick of schools around the country, he elected to go with Texas.

This decision would certainly make his child self proud.