Look: Old Colin Cowherd Prediction Is Going Viral Today

Colin Cowherd's job is to make bold predictions.

Sometimes they hit. Other times, not so much.

On Wednesday, an all-time bad prediction from the Fox Sports analyst is going viral on social media. During an old episode of The Herd, Cowherd said Lamar Jackson "isn't even close" to being as good as Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen.

"This Colin Cowherd take from before the 2018 NFL Draft aged like milk," PointsBet Sportsbook wrote on Twitter.

"Lamar Jackson's a project. He's not Sam Darnold. He's not Josh Rosen... He's not even close," Cowherd said.

Since this take, Lamar Jackson has claimed a league MVP trophy and solidified himself as one of the top quarterback's in the NFL. Through three games this season, the dual-threat star has logged 739 yards and 10 touchdowns through the air, and 243 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Darnold and Rosen have yet to take the field in 2022. Darnold is dealing with an injury after a disappointing 2021 season in Carolina. Rosen is not currently on an active roster.

Cowherd isn't the only person who had this take. Darnold was selected by the Jets with the No. 3 overall pick in 2018. Rosen was selected by the Cardinals at No. 10. Jackson slid all the way back to the final pick of the first round at No. 32.