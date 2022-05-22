Look: Old Dale Earnhardt All-Star Moment Is Going Viral
On Sunday, NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass shared the Top 5 Moments in All-Star Race History, and to no one's surprise, the late Dale Earnhardt's infamous "Pass in the Grass" stood above them all.
Tweeting out a clip of that moment, Pockrass that it "wasn’t a pass but Dale Earnhardt holding on to the lead while Bill Elliott tried a bump-and-run. Earnhardt went into the grass and still kept Elliott behind him. Whatever you call it, it was awesome (unless you were a fan of Awesome Bill)."
The Dale Earnhardt video got some viral reaction from NASCAR fans on Twitter.
"'And Earnhardt's still got the lead! INCREDIBLE.' Is still one of my all-time favorite calls," commented a member of NASCAR on FOX.
"Not a pass, but a defining moment nonetheless," replied another user.
"Wasn't a pass and the fact that Earnhardt and Bill Elliott got into it after the race and that was probably the maddest Bill ever got after a race yeah it was a defining moment in #AllStarRace history," tweeted another.
"God he was such an incredible driver, damn," another said of Dale Earnhardt Sr.
All these years later, Earnhardt still has a dedicated following from the NASCAR faithful.