Look: Old Dale Earnhardt All-Star Moment Is Going Viral

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Jeff Gordon races in his Dupont #24 car against the Dale Earnhardt #3 Goodwrench car during the Daytona 500 at Daytona Speedway on February 14, 1993 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

On Sunday, NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass shared the Top 5 Moments in All-Star Race History, and to no one's surprise, the late Dale Earnhardt's infamous "Pass in the Grass" stood above them all.

Tweeting out a clip of that moment, Pockrass that it "wasn’t a pass but Dale Earnhardt holding on to the lead while Bill Elliott tried a bump-and-run. Earnhardt went into the grass and still kept Elliott behind him. Whatever you call it, it was awesome (unless you were a fan of Awesome Bill)."

The Dale Earnhardt video got some viral reaction from NASCAR fans on Twitter.

"'And Earnhardt's still got the lead! INCREDIBLE.' Is still one of my all-time favorite calls," commented a member of NASCAR on FOX.

"Not a pass, but a defining moment nonetheless," replied another user.

"Wasn't a pass and the fact that Earnhardt and Bill Elliott got into it after the race and that was probably the maddest Bill ever got after a race yeah it was a defining moment in #AllStarRace history," tweeted another.

"God he was such an incredible driver, damn," another said of Dale Earnhardt Sr.

All these years later, Earnhardt still has a dedicated following from the NASCAR faithful.