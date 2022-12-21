Look: Old Franco Harris Interview After Immaculate Reception Going Viral

As the NFL world continues to mourn the loss of Steelers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris, an old interview clip has begun to make the rounds again.

After completing one of the most iconic plays in NFL history (the "Immaculate Reception") reporters caught up with a 22-year-old Franco Harris in the locker room who said with a smile, "Right place, right time."

"What many don't know is that the game was not televised in Pittsburgh," a fan said. "I listened to it on a transistor radio with my grandmother.."

"I love this brief interview," another replied. "Franco's public legacy may have started with the Immaculate Reception play. But he truly immersed himself in Pittsburgh and Western PA civic community, culture and activities to the very end of his life."

"I’ve never seen this before and I love it!" another said. "Right place. Right time."

"Franco. Man. Woke up to the news," tweeted Redzone's Scott Hanson. "Condolences to friends, family loved ones and Steelers fans everywhere. ... (& the timing was almost Adams/Jeffersonian)."

"He was a part of the turning point for that franchise," commented Chick Hernandez.

"Franco Harris as a kid that grew up in Pittsburgh you provided so many memories to my childhood. You were an ambassador of the game. I always stop and take a picture of the statue of the immaculate reception at the Pittsburgh airport on every single visit home. RIP Franco."

A sad day for everyone who loves the black and gold.