Look: Old Herschel Walker Cowboys Photo Is Going Viral

On Tuesday, Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker was defeated by Raphael Warnock in a run-off election.

Walker's campaign was riddled with controversial statements and scandals. The former football player's push for the Senate amassed some serious negative attention from around the nation.

On Wednesday, an old photo of Walker during his time with the Dallas Cowboys is going viral.

His then-teammate Tony Dorsett appeared to give him the side eye during a side-by-side photo-op.

Take a look at the picture here:

Dorsett and Walker — a dynamic backfield duo — were Dallas teammates for two seasons (1986-87).

Warnock took down Walker 51.4% to 48.6% — giving the Democrats a 51-49 majority in the Senate.