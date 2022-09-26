Look: Old Ken Dorsey Video Goes Viral After Sunday

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey and quarterback Josh Allen (17) look on during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey made waves on Sunday from the comfort of the coaches box by ripping off his headset, slamming it on the table and knocking his materials all over the room.

It was a pretty funny scene as Dorsey's offense was finally kept on ice in a loss to the rival Miami Dolphins. But it also reminded some people of an interesting comment Dorsey made a few weeks prior.

Someone on the internet grabbed a clip of Dorsey from a press conference earlier this year where he joked that he doesn't consider himself "that much of a psychopath." The Spongebob Squarepants "three weeks later" card flashes before cutting to Dorsey going crazy in the Bills' booth.

The video has over 465,000 views and 12,000 likes and 2,000 retweets since yesterday. Some of the comments are terrific as well.

But by far the best reply belonged to Bills quarterback Josh Allen himself. Back in August when the clip was released, Allen took to Twitter and joked, "(That's) exactly what a psychopath would say."

Allen and Dorsey have built a strong relationship since Dorsey joined the team as quarterbacks coach in 2019. It didn't take long for Dorsey and former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to develop Allen into one of the NFL's best quarterbacks.

Sometimes it takes a little bit of crazy to do something incredible.

Not that we're accusing Ken Dorsey of being crazy or anything. We don't want him smashing our stuff either after all.