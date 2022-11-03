Look: Old Michael Thomas Statement Going Viral Today

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

The past two seasons have been rough for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. As he heads to injured reserve for a second year in a row, an old tweet of his is going viral due to the timing.

The Saints are placing Thomas on injured reserve today, which will likely shut him down for the remainder of the year. His season ends with 16 receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns in just three games played.

But exactly one year ago today, Thomas took to Twitter and posted a statement revealing that he would be going on injured reserve after missing the first few weeks of the 2021 season.

"As many of you know, early last season I injured my ankle and worked extremely hard over the next few months to get back in time to finish the season. Unfortunately the rehab didn't go as planned and earlier this off-season it was apparent I would need to have a procedure to repair the injury," Thomas wrote.

Given that it was exactly one year to the date, fans were blown away by the bad luck the man clearly has. Unsurprisingly, it has gone viral for a second time and now sits at 24,000 likes and 4,000 retweets.

From 2016 to 2019, Michael Thomas looked primed to be the most dominant receiver since Calvin Johnson. The 2019 season was his masterpiece as he broke Marvin Harrison's single-season receptions record with 149 catches, earning Offensive Player of the Year honors for his efforts.

But in the three years since, Thomas has played in just 10 games.

Thomas will be 30 and coming off several major surgeries when the 2023 season rolls around. It's going to take an awful lot for him to return to the dominant player he once was.