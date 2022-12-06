Look: Old Mike Vrabel Video Is Going Viral On Tuesday

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

An old clip of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is going viral on social media this evening.

The video clip shows Vrabel looking visibly upset with his team's decision to trade away star wide receiver A.J. Brown during the 2022 draft.

Take a look at the clip here:

"Vrabel was ready for that action," one fan wrote.

"Trading away our superstar receiver was the final nail in the coffin for jrob," another said.

"Yeah… looks like Mike wants to punch a wall," another added.

The Tennessee organization sent Brown to Philadelphia in exchange for a first and third-round pick. On Tuesday, the Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson: the architect behind this draft-day trade.

This past weekend, Brown torched his former team with 119 yards and two touchdowns in a blowout win.