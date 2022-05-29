Look: Old MLB Collision Is Going Viral On Sunday

With over a century of baseball history and decades of archived footage at our disposal, you'll find just about every day of the calendar to be the anniversary of something notable in baseball. But today there's an old clip of an MLB collision going viral.

48 years ago today one of the most memorable collisions in MLB history took place in a game between the Texas Rangers and the Cleveland Indians (now the Guardians). Thousands of people are getting to see that legendary moment for the very first time.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Texas second-baseman Lenny Randle bunted off Cleveland pitcher Milt Wilcox. But as Wilcox tried to scramble for the ball, Randle changed course and deliberately smashed into Wilcox.

When Randle stepped on first base, he was promptly tackled by other Cleveland players and ruled out. A bench-clearing brawl ensued.

Randle's decision to tackle Wilcox was retaliation for an incident in the fourth inning, when Bob Johnson threw behind him. The Rangers went on to win the game, 3-0.

Take a look:

In the aftermath of the incident, Cleveland decided to hold a Ten Cent Beer Night to settle tensions with the Rangers. But that decision resulted in a brawl between the two fanbases as a result of the inebriation.

Baseball history is filled with some great moments and some pretty cringey ones.

Which kind does this fall under?