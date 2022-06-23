Look: Old Peyton Manning Clip Goes Viral After Arch Manning News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning watches action prior to a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

With Arch Manning officially committing to the Texas Longhorns, expectations are that he'll have as much success there as his famous uncles did at Tennessee and Ole Miss.

Arch Manning is expected to pretty much dominate from the first practice. That belief has caused an old clip of Peyton Manning to go viral today.

Joe Erwin-Buettner of Eyes on Oklahoma posted a legendary clip of Peyton in a Saturday Night Live sketch, where he tries to play football like he does in the NFL but with a group of children. Hilarity ensues.

NFL fans loved being reminded of this famous sketch from the 2000s. It was a trip down memory lane for some.

"this is funnier every time," one user wrote.

"One of the best skits ever!" wrote another.

"LMFAOOOO this when i realized he was my fave manning" a third fan wrote.

Expectations will obviously be high for Arch Manning - and not just because he's a five-star prospect. Given that he's the nephew and grandson of NFL royalty, it's believed that he should be even better from the get go than they were.

It certainly helps that he got to start at quarterback for his high school varsity team as a freshman. Neither of his uncles can claim that particular feat.

Will Arch Manning be as good as his uncle Peyton? Does he have to be to meet expectations in Texas?