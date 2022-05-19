Look: Old Peyton Manning, Tom Brady Photo Goes Viral

INDIANAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts greets Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts won the game 35-34. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Another photo of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady has blown up the internet.

ESPN tweeted out a throwback of the two at Manning's HOF party and it's truly a gem. Brady has a massive grin on his face while Manning looks like he's trying not to smile.

This is as good as it gets.

Brady and Manning are long-time rivals but are also really good friends off the field.

They went at it numerous times over the years in both the regular season and the playoffs. In fact, Manning had to go through Brady in the 2016 AFC Championship Game in order to win the second Super Bowl of his career.

Brady did finish his career with an 11-5 record against Manning, though.

When Brady has his HOF party, there's undoubtedly going to be a picture with these two again. When it surfaces, we can only hope that it's as good as this one.