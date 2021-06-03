Look: Old Photo Of Coach K, Jon Scheyer Going Viral

Legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is set to retire after this upcoming season — and the Blue Devils have wasted no time in picking his replacement.

According to reports from college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, school officials met earlier today to approve Coach K’s hand-picked successor selection — making assistant coach/former Duke player Jon Scheyer the official coach-in-waiting.

Scheyer committed to play for Coach K back in 2006, but their relationship apparently goes back even further than that. After the hiring news was released on Wednesday afternoon, the Duke Men’s Basketball official Twitter account shared an old photo of Scheyer and Krzyzewski.

Posing for a picture with the coaching legend, the future Duke star/head coach beamed in youthful excitement.

“To Jonathon,” Coach K wrote. “Work hard and always try your best.”

After this upcoming season, Scheyer will have seven years of experience as a Duke assistant under his belt. The 33-year-old coach was first hired as an assistant back in 2014 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2018.

If you’re a fan of the Duke basketball “Brotherhood,” this in-the-family hired has to bring a smile to your face. Ever since Scheyer stepped onto the court as a freshman back in 2006, he’s been fully committed to the program.

Through 144 starts and 108 games with the Blue Devils, the 6-foot-5 guard left his lasting mark on Duke basketball history — graduating as the only player in program history with 2,000 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists, 250 three-pointers, and 200 steals in a career.

Through his senior season, Scheyer played an important role in helping Coach K to one of his five NCAA championships — averaging 13.3 points per game.

Now with an opportunity to take over one of the biggest jobs in basketball, Scheyer’s Duke legacy will continue to grow in 2022.