Look: Old Photo Of Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Going Viral Today

Everyone knows Dale Earnhardt Jr from his career behind the wheel of a race car.

However, before he was able to get behind the wheel in NASCAR, he worked for his father's dealership as a mechanic. Learning a thing or two about what it takes to keep the car ticking was likely invaluable during his career.

Even he knows that not everyone should have trusted what he was doing, though. On Thursday afternoon he posted a photo of he and his half-brother, Kerry, during their time together as mechanics.

The photo, from 1993, showed a very young Dale Earnhardt Jr that most fans have never seen before.

"Shoutout to the brave ones that sent their vehicle to the dealership to be mismanaged by one of these two. #1993," he said in the caption of the photo.

Earnhardt Jr left his career as a mechanic behind and became a star on the NASCAR circuit.

He went on to become a NASCAR Hall of Fame driver as well.